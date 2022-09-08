Google’s ‘news showcase’ stalls in US as media outlets balk at terms5 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:09 PM IST
The program, which pays publishers to feature their content, is almost a year behind its intended launch timeline in the US
A Google product that pays publishers to feature their content is almost a year behind its intended launch schedule in the U.S., as negotiations with some media outlets have bogged down, people familiar with the situation said.