Google’s ‘news showcase’ stalls in US as media outlets balk at terms

The delays with Showcase cast further doubt on whether major U.S. publishers can rely on revenue from licensing content to Big Tech companies. Publishers have struggled to compete with Google and Facebook for ad dollars, and long criticized those companies for not paying for news content. The tech companies each responded with programs meant to compensate publishers. But Facebook recently said it is no longer investing in its news efforts, ending sizable payments to some publishers, and Google’s Showcase has yet to launch in the U.S.