Google's Pixel 8 launch event promises AI-powered innovation: Report
Google's annual Made By Google launch event is just around the corner, scheduled for October 4. The tech giant is preparing to reveal its much-anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While Google is yet to disclose the official details, leaks have provided us with a glimpse of what to anticipate from these devices. It is likely that AI will have a significant impact on the evolution of the Pixel series.