Google's annual Made By Google event on October 4 will showcase the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, which are expected to feature AI capabilities and enhanced photography experiences.

Google's annual Made By Google launch event is just around the corner, scheduled for October 4. The tech giant is preparing to reveal its much-anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. While Google is yet to disclose the official details, leaks have provided us with a glimpse of what to anticipate from these devices. It is likely that AI will have a significant impact on the evolution of the Pixel series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both devices are expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset, which boasts a new 9-core CPU layout, promising impressive AI capabilities. Google's commitment to enhancing the Pixel experience with each iteration is evident.

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to sport a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring exceptional photography experiences. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 might feature a dual-rear camera setup, both housed within a distinctive visor-shaped module. According to a report by 91mobiles, these cameras are set to utilize AI for features like Audio Eraser and the ability to change faces in photos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has previously integrated AI into its Pixel phones, starting with the introduction of Google Assistant and features like Top Shot and Night Sight. Nonetheless, AI is now becoming even more prominent with the Pixel 8. The tagline, "Pixel 8 is designed by Google, with AI under your control," highlights the central role of AI in shaping the user experience.

As per a report from 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 series is geared towards harnessing AI to streamline user experiences and bolster safety. Notable features such as "Summarize" within Google Assistant, which swiftly generates bullet-point summaries from webpages, underscore the device's efficiency.

Furthermore, the focus on safety and security is strengthened through the introduction of the new Titan M2 and Tensor G3 chips, alongside the inclusion of Google One's VPN and the "Safety Check" feature. With pre-orders for the Pixel 8 series set to commence shortly, Google enthusiasts have much to anticipate on October 4th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!