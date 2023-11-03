Google's Pixel car crash feature reaches to India: How to enable it
To enable Car crash detection on Pixel phones, users need to navigate to the Personal Safety app, select 'Features,' and activate the feature by following setup instructions.
Google is extending the availability of its Car crash detection feature on Pixel phones to additional countries, which now includes India. Google has included India and four other countries in the list of supported regions for this feature. The Car crash detection feature was initially introduced on Pixel phones in the US in 2019.