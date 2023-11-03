Google's Pixel car crash feature reaches to India: How to enable it

Google is extending the availability of its Car crash detection feature on Pixel phones to additional countries, which now includes India. Google has included India and four other countries in the list of supported regions for this feature. The Car crash detection feature was initially introduced on Pixel phones in the US in 2019.

The car crash detection feature, identified initially by Android Central, is now supported in five additional countries according to Google's Pixel phone support page. These newly listed countries are India, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, the feature is not currently accessible in Indian languages. It Is essential to highlight that crash detection is exclusively available on Pixel 4a and later models, and the phone must have an active SIM card for the feature to operate.

Reportedly, to enable Car crash detection on your Pixel device, navigate to the Personal Safety app on your phone. Inside the app, select "Features" and scroll down to find "Car crash detection." Simply tap on it and follow the setup instructions to activate the feature on your phone. It's important to grant permissions for location, physical activity, and microphone access for the feature to function properly.

This feature is designed to identify severe car accidents among Pixel users. It automatically notifies emergency services and shares the user's location. Google's Pixel 4a and subsequent phone models, including the recently launched Pixel Fold, employ data such as the phone's location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds to detect car crashes. If a car crash is detected, the Pixel phone will vibrate, emit a loud alarm, and inquire if assistance is needed.

Upon confirmation or in the absence of a response, the phone will make an attempt to contact 112, the universal emergency services number in India, providing them with the user's location and crash-related data.

