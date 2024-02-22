Google Pixel's production to begin in India, aims to ship over 10 million units in 2024: Report
Google is reportedly planning to commence Pixel smartphone production in India by next quarter, targeting over 10 million units in 2024. This strategic shift aims to diversify the supply chain, tap into India's market, and potentially reduce costs.
In a strategic move to expand its market presence and diversify its supply chain, Alphabet Inc's Google has instructed suppliers to commence production of its Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter at the earliest, according to the Nikkei newspaper's report on Thursday.