In a strategic move to expand its market presence and diversify its supply chain, Alphabet Inc's Google has instructed suppliers to commence production of its Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter at the earliest, according to the Nikkei newspaper's report on Thursday.

Last October, Google had announced its plans to manufacture smartphones in India, with the flagship Pixel 8 expected to be available in 2024. This shift is seen as a deliberate effort by the tech giant to focus on a key growth market while reducing dependence on China for its supply chain.

As per the report, Google will initiate production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks. The actual manufacturing of phones is slated to begin in the April-June quarter, with the goal of producing over 10 million Pixel units this year.

By localizing production in India, Google aims to not only tap into the country's vast consumer base but also benefit from the favorable business environment. The move is anticipated to streamline logistics and potentially lead to cost savings for the tech giant.

While the report did not specify the exact number of phones Google plans to manufacture in India, it remains unclear whether the devices will be exclusively for the domestic market or also intended for export. However, the company's decision to shift production to India aligns with broader industry trends of major tech players diversifying their manufacturing locations to mitigate supply chain risks.

As the April-June quarter approaches, industry experts will be closely monitoring Google's manufacturing progress and the subsequent impact on the availability and pricing of Pixel smartphones in both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, Google has also launched an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model. Named Gemini 1.5 Pro, this advanced model is designed to handle larger volumes of text and video compared to its competitors, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of generative AI.

Gemini 1.5 Pro comes as part of Google's ongoing efforts to demonstrate its capabilities in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from Reuters)

