Google's Podcast app to shut down from tomorrow. Here's how you can transfer your subscriptions
Google Podcasts app with over 500 million downloads is shutting down on April 2 in the US. Users urged to migrate data to YouTube Music or another service. Podcasts can still be downloaded but not streamed after the shutdown date.
Google Podcasts, the popular app with over 500 million downloads on the Play Store, is shutting down and will no longer be available for streaming in the US from April 2. Google, which is looking to make a bigger bet on audio and video podcasts with YouTube Music, had announced the closure of Google Podcasts in a blog post last year, and while the app is currently shutting down in the US, it will also stop working for users in other parts of the world later this year.