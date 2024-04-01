Google Podcasts app with over 500 million downloads is shutting down on April 2 in the US. Users urged to migrate data to YouTube Music or another service. Podcasts can still be downloaded but not streamed after the shutdown date.

Google Podcasts, the popular app with over 500 million downloads on the Play Store, is shutting down and will no longer be available for streaming in the US from April 2. Google, which is looking to make a bigger bet on audio and video podcasts with YouTube Music, had announced the closure of Google Podcasts in a blog post last year, and while the app is currently shutting down in the US, it will also stop working for users in other parts of the world later this year.

While Google has been reminding users of the closure of the Google Podcasts app via in-app notifications for weeks, the company has now started displaying a warning on the app's home page, urging users to migrate their data to YouTube Music or a podcast service of their choice.

Notably, the Google Podcasts app will still be available for download from the Play Store and Apple Store, but users will no longer be able to use it to stream their favourite shows from April 2. However, they will have until July 2024 to migrate their data to another application.

Revealing the reason behind shutting Google Podcasts app in a blogpost, Google had stated, “Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching."

How to transfer your subscriptions to YouTube Music? 1) Open the Google Podcasts app on your Android or iOS device and click the Home tab.

2) Locate the Google Podcasts app shutdown notification and click on Export Subscriptions

3) Under the Export Subscriptions option, click 'Export to YouTube Music

4) You will now be redirected to the YouTube Music app and asked to select a Gmail account, after which your subscriptions will be added to the YouTube Music app. Remember that it can take a few minutes for all your subscriptions to be transferred to the YouTube Music app.

However, not all podcasts you may have been listening to will be migrated to the YouTube Music app and users may receive a 'Content is unavailable' message. In this case, users can manually add a podcast by adding the show's RSS feed link.

Also, the process of migrating these podcasts to a third party app is a bit more cumbersome, requiring users to download via an OPML file for Google Takeout.

