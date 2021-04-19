Further, for vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited by hackers, Google will publish details immediately if the said issues remain unpatched after 7 days of reporting them. If the issue is fixed within the 7 days, then Google will wait 30 days before publishing the vulnerabilities. The company used to offer no grace period on such reports but will allow hardware and software vendors to request for an additional three-day grace period now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}