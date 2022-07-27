Google’s search doesn’t snap

Google’s spending has also not been scaled back at the same pace as revenue growth has. Operating income of $19.5 billion was nearly flat compared with the same period last year, and the addition of more than 10,000 workers during the quarter was a new record and seemed at odds with the company’s recently announced plans to slow hiring. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Tuesday’s conference call that the hiring slowdown will “become more apparent" next year. When even Google battens down the hatches, a decent storm is likely on the way.