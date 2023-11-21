Google's secret deal allowed Spotify to bypass Play Store fees. Details here
Spotify pays Google a zero percent commission on Android subscriptions when using its own payment system, and only a 4% commission when processed by Google.
Music streaming giant Spotify pays Google a zero percent commission when users buy its subscription on Android if the payment is made using Spotify's own payment system, and only a 4% commission if the payment is processed by Google, The Verge reported, citing a senior Google executive. The California-based company usually charges a 15% commission for in-app subscriptions, while the fee is reduced by 4% when app makers use the User Choice Billing programme, where they don't use Google to process the payment.