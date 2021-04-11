Google’s secret ‘Project Bernanke’ revealed in Texas antitrust case

The program, known as “Project Bernanke," wasn’t disclosed to publishers who sold ads through Google’s ad-buying systems. It generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the company annually, the documents show. In its lawsuit, Texas alleges that the project gave Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., an unfair competitive advantage over rivals.

