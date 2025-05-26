Google's Sergey Brin says AI works better when threatened: ‘We don’t talk about it…’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that polite interactions with ChatGPT are costly, but industry experts suggest they improve results. Conversely, Google founder Sergey Brin noted that threatening AI models might yield better outcomes, which is not commonly discussed in the AI community.

Aman Gupta
Updated26 May 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Sergey Brin claims that threatening an AI could get better answers
Sergey Brin claims that threatening an AI could get better answers(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A few weeks back, the AI community was left stunned after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that users saying pleasantries like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT were costing the company millions of dollars in additional electricity bills. As it turns out, there’s good reason for using such pleasantries, as several industry veterans have claimed that doing so could lead to better responses from foundation models.

However, Google co-founder Sergey Brin made a shocking remark recently, suggesting quite the opposite. In a conversation on the All-In podcast, Brin said, Brin said, “You know it's a weird thing It's like we don't circulate this too much in the AI community, but the, not just our models, but all models tend to do better if you threaten them, like with physical violence”

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    Amazon

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    Discount

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      Amazon

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      Discount

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        Amazon

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        Discount

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          Amazon

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          Discount

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            Amazon

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            Discount

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              Amazon

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              Discount

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                Amazon

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                Discount

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  Amazon

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    Amazon

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      Amazon

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      “But like.. people feel weird about that, so we don't really talk about that. Historically, you just say Oh, I am going to kidnap you if you don't blah blah blah blah…” Brin added.

                      Segrey Brin on why he came out of retirement:

                      While Brin had stepped away from day-to-day responsibilities at Google/Alphabet after handing over the reins to Sundar Pichai, he has recently devoted himself to improving Google’s Gemini model. In an interview with Big Technology, Brin explained that this is an exciting time for tech, and that no computer scientist should be sitting on the sidelines.

                      "Honestly, anybody who's a computer scientist should not be retired right now… There's just never been a greater, sort of, problem and opportunity — greater cusp of technology." Brin noted.

                      Brin also made a surprise appearance alongside Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at the I/O 2025 conference last week, where he spoke about Google’s AI prowess. Notably, the company had been caught woefully behind in the AI race when ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, but has since bounced back, implementing AI across most of its platforms and emerging as a formidable competitor to OpenAI.

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle's Sergey Brin says AI works better when threatened: ‘We don’t talk about it…’
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.