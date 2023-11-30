Google's set to delete ‘Inactive Accounts’ tomorrow! Here's how to protect it
Google's updated policy states that if a Gmail account remains unused for over two years, it may be deleted along with its associated content within Google Workspace.
Google is all geared up to initiate the deletion of 'inactive accounts' tomorrow, December 1, 2023. The technology giant will commence erasing inactive Google accounts, along with all the data linked to them, including photos, Gmail, contacts, Drive storage, and more.
