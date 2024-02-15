Google's Sundar Pichai uses 20 different phones at a time: Here's why

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he uses 20 different phones at the same time for different reasons. Curious about the reason? Well, it is a part of the CEO's job to test multiple devices to ensure that all the products that Google offers are working on every single one of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pichai, in an interview with BBC in 2021, revealed that one of his jobs as the CEO of Google demands him to make sure that the company's products work fine on different devices. "I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone," Pichai had said.

When asked about how often he changes his passwords, Pichai said, "I have a 2-factor authentication. So, I don't have to change my passwords too often. I have multiple protections in place." He suggested everyone to do the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BBC also asked the Google CEO about his children's YouTube access. Pichai then stressed the importance of technical literacy and the responsible use of technology. Noting the need for self-imposed boundaries, he said, "reflecting on broader societal concerns about technology's influence on young minds."

As an advice for those coming from a humble background to head a company, Pichai said, "More than what your mind says, I believe, you need to figure out what your heart is excited about. It is a journey. You'll know it when you find it, and if you find that thing...things tend to work out."

Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015. His responsibility was the core businesses of the company and the cash cow. He performed well in that role, and then in December 2019, Pichai was promoted again. He became the CEO of Google-parent Alphabet, replacing cofounder Larry Page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundar grew up in Chennai and had studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur where he was awarded an Institute Silver Medal. ​He holds a master's degree from Stanford University and ​an MBA from the Wharton School.

