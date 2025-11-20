Google’s viral image generator gets a big new update with Nano Banana Pro: here’s what’s new

Soon after launching Gemini 3, Google has launched its latest image generation model called Nano Banana Pro. The company's last image generation model, Gemini 2.5 Flash AKA Nano Banana had led to a flurry of viral image generation trends on social media and the company would be hoping to replicate a similar trend with this launch.

Announcing the new model in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "You went 🍌🍌 for Nano Banana. Now, meet Nano Banana Pro. It’s SOTA for image generation + editing with more advanced world knowledge, text rendering, precision + controls. Built on Gemini 3, it’s really good at complex infographics - much like how engineers see the world:)"

What's new with Nano Banana Pro? The new image generation model is powered by Gemini 3 and Google says it can help users ‘visualize any idea and design anything - from prototypes, to representing data as infographics, to turning handwritten notes into diagrams.’

The company also explains in its blogpost that Nano Banana Pro can generate more accurate, context rich images due to the enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information.

Nano Banana Pro can either use the information provided by users to generate its images or even generate content based on real world information. For instance, Google says Nano Banana PRo can connect to Google Search to create images for a recipe or sports charts or weather report.