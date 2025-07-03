Google's viral Veo 3 video generator is now available to Gemini users in India: Here's how to start using

Google shook up the tech world a couple of months ago when it unveiled its Veo 3 video generator at the I/O 2025 developer conference. While Veo 3-generated videos suddenly took social media by storm, the latest AI model was not available to users in India.

However, the Mountain View, California-based company has now announced that Veo 3 is rolling out to Indian users too, but, just like their global counterparts, this feature will only be available to Pro users. In addition to India, Google has announced that Veo 3 will be available in 158 other countries, including Indonesia and all of Europe.

Initially, Veo 3 was only available to Google's Ultra tier subscribers, but the tech giant later made it available to AI Pro subscribers with the Veo 3 fast launch in June.

Google's AI Pro subscription costs ₹1,950 per month, while the AI Ultra subscription costs ₹12,200 for three months in India.

Pro subscribers will be able to generate 720p clips of up to eight seconds with a Veo 3 subscription. Currently, Google only allows Pro users to generate three videos per day, and users will have to come back the next day to generate more videos.

How to use Google's Veo 3 video generator in India? 1) Purchase a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription, if you aren't already subscribed.

2) Go to the Gemini app and tap on ‘Video’ section

3) Describe the video you want to generate using Gemini

4) Gemini will send you the generated video

Notably, Veo 3 model is known to not only generate hyper realistic videos which can seem almost shot using a camera but also include the accompanying audio with it - a rarity of video generator models.