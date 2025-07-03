Google's viral Veo 3 video generator is now available to Gemini users in India: Here's how to start using

Google's Veo 3 model generates hyper-realistic videos with audio, now available to Indian users through Pro and Ultra subscriptions. A watermark will identify AI-generated content to prevent misuse. Users can create 720p clips of up to 8 seconds, with limits on daily video generation.

Aman Gupta
Published3 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
AI generated video using Veo 3
AI generated video using Veo 3(Google)

Google shook up the tech world a couple of months ago when it unveiled its Veo 3 video generator at the I/O 2025 developer conference. While Veo 3-generated videos suddenly took social media by storm, the latest AI model was not available to users in India.

However, the Mountain View, California-based company has now announced that Veo 3 is rolling out to Indian users too, but, just like their global counterparts, this feature will only be available to Pro users. In addition to India, Google has announced that Veo 3 will be available in 158 other countries, including Indonesia and all of Europe.

You may be interested in

Mastering Google Veo 3: The Complete AI Video Generator User Guide

Mastering Google Veo 3: The Complete AI Video Generator User Guide

  • CheckMastering Google Veo 3: The Complete AI Video Generator User Guide
Amazon

₹449

Get This

Discount

75% OFF

Gemini Pro Advanced 2.5 (Latest Release) | 15-Month Subscription with Veo 3 Video Generator Access | 2TB Cloud Storage & Gemini 2.5 | AI Assistant for Windows/Mac/Mobile/Tablet

Gemini Pro Advanced 2.5 (Latest Release) | 15-Month Subscription with Veo 3 Video Generator Access | 2TB Cloud Storage & Gemini 2.5 | AI Assistant for Windows/Mac/Mobile/Tablet

  • CheckGemini Pro Advanced 2.5 (Latest Release) | 15-Month Subscription with Veo 3 Video Generator Access | 2TB Cloud Storage & Gemini 2.5 | AI Assistant for Windows/Mac/Mobile/Tablet
Amazon

₹1999

₹7990

Get This

Discount

64% OFF

VI POWER GOLD 3 KVA SELF START GENERATOR FOR HOME AND OUTDOOR USE | 3 KW OR 3000 WATT GENSET | PORTABLE PETROL | 1 YEAR WARRANTY

VI POWER GOLD 3 KVA SELF START GENERATOR FOR HOME AND OUTDOOR USE | 3 KW OR 3000 WATT GENSET | PORTABLE PETROL | 1 YEAR WARRANTY

  • CheckVI POWER GOLD 3 KVA SELF START GENERATOR FOR HOME AND OUTDOOR USE | 3 KW OR 3000 WATT GENSET | PORTABLE PETROL | 1 YEAR WARRANTY
Amazon

₹32774

₹92000

Get This

Discount

29% OFF

DiGiYes Frequency Generator, DC 3.3V-30V 5-30mA 1Hz-150KHz Adjustable PWM Pulse Frequency Square Wave Signal Generator Module with LCD Display and Rotary Switch

DiGiYes Frequency Generator, DC 3.3V-30V 5-30mA 1Hz-150KHz Adjustable PWM Pulse Frequency Square Wave Signal Generator Module with LCD Display and Rotary Switch

  • CheckDiGiYes Frequency Generator
  • CheckDC 3.3V-30V 5-30mA 1Hz-150KHz Adjustable PWM Pulse Frequency Square Wave Signal Generator Module with LCD Display and Rotary Switch
Amazon

₹3322

₹4659

Get This

Discount

30% OFF

WANSUPYIN 2024 12V~15V 5Hz~400KHz DIY Frequency Range Signal Generator DIY Board Kit High-Speed Op Amp Generator (Unassemable Kit)

WANSUPYIN 2024 12V~15V 5Hz~400KHz DIY Frequency Range Signal Generator DIY Board Kit High-Speed Op Amp Generator (Unassemable Kit)

  • CheckWANSUPYIN 2024 12V~15V 5Hz~400KHz DIY Frequency Range Signal Generator DIY Board Kit High-Speed Op Amp Generator (Unassemable Kit)
Amazon

₹4301

₹6149

Get This

Discount

53% OFF

Tapo C210 360° 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video Pan/Tilt Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection | Indoor CCTV White

Tapo C210 360° 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video Pan/Tilt Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection | Indoor CCTV White

  • CheckTapo C210 360° 3MP Full HD 2304 X 1296P Video Pan/Tilt Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection | Indoor CCTV White
Amazon

₹1699

₹3599

Get This

Discount

58% OFF

CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera | 360° with Pan Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Upto 128 GB), Alexa & Google Support | IR Distance 10mtr | CP-E25A

CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera | 360° with Pan Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Upto 128 GB), Alexa & Google Support | IR Distance 10mtr | CP-E25A

  • CheckCP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Home Security Camera | 360° with Pan Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Upto 128 GB)
  • CheckAlexa & Google Support | IR Distance 10mtr | CP-E25A
Amazon

₹1449

₹3450

Get This

Discount

57% OFF

CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A

CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A

  • CheckCP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Motion Alert | Night Vision | SD Card (Up to 128 GB) | Alexa & OK Google | 2-Way Talk | IR Distance 10Mtr | CP-E35A
Amazon

₹1549

₹3600

Get This

Discount

51% OFF

MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White

MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling), 1080p, White

  • CheckMI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition | Full HD Picture | 360 View | 2MP | AI Powered Motion Detection | Enhanced Night Vision| Talk Back Feature (2 Way Calling)
  • Check1080p
  • CheckWhite
Amazon

₹2208

₹4499

Get This

Discount

52% OFF

Tapo TP-Link C220 Pan/Tilt Smart AI 2K 4MP QHD 1440p Home Security Wi-Fi Camera| Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled |Night Vision|Two-Way Audio| Motion Detection

Tapo TP-Link C220 Pan/Tilt Smart AI 2K 4MP QHD 1440p Home Security Wi-Fi Camera| Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled |Night Vision|Two-Way Audio| Motion Detection

  • CheckTapo TP-Link C220 Pan/Tilt Smart AI 2K 4MP QHD 1440p Home Security Wi-Fi Camera| Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled |Night Vision|Two-Way Audio| Motion Detection
Amazon

₹2399

₹4999

Get This

Discount

75% OFF

ZEPLORE 1080P Mini Spy Camera with Low Light Vision, Mini Portable Security Camera, Hidden Camera with Audio and Video Recorder for Home/Office Security Camera. (Black)

ZEPLORE 1080P Mini Spy Camera with Low Light Vision, Mini Portable Security Camera, Hidden Camera with Audio and Video Recorder for Home/Office Security Camera. (Black)

  • CheckZEPLORE 1080P Mini Spy Camera with Low Light Vision
  • CheckMini Portable Security Camera
  • CheckHidden Camera with Audio and Video Recorder for Home/Office Security Camera. (Black)
Amazon

₹895

₹3599

Get This

Discount

48% OFF

Imou 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Enabled, Up to 256GB SD Card Support

Imou 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera, Human Detection, Motion Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Dome Camera with WiFi & Ethernet Connection, Alexa Enabled, Up to 256GB SD Card Support

  • CheckImou 360° 1080P Full HD CCTV Security Camera
  • CheckHuman Detection
  • CheckMotion Tracking
Amazon

₹1396

₹2700

Get This

Discount

55% OFF

Tapo C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White

Tapo C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White

  • CheckTapo C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White
Amazon

₹1499

₹3299

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Sky Blue)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Sky Blue)

  • CheckFujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Sky Blue)
Amazon

₹6499

₹7999

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

Sony New Alpha ILCE-6100X (Previously ILCE-6100Y) with Upgraded SELP1650 (Ver 2) Power Zoom Lens + SEL55210 Lens | 24.2 MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD – Black

Sony New Alpha ILCE-6100X (Previously ILCE-6100Y) with Upgraded SELP1650 (Ver 2) Power Zoom Lens + SEL55210 Lens | 24.2 MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD – Black

  • CheckSony New Alpha ILCE-6100X (Previously ILCE-6100Y) with Upgraded SELP1650 (Ver 2) Power Zoom Lens + SEL55210 Lens | 24.2 MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD – Black
Amazon

₹73990

₹89990

Get This

Initially, Veo 3 was only available to Google's Ultra tier subscribers, but the tech giant later made it available to AI Pro subscribers with the Veo 3 fast launch in June.

Google's AI Pro subscription costs 1,950 per month, while the AI Ultra subscription costs 12,200 for three months in India.

Pro subscribers will be able to generate 720p clips of up to eight seconds with a Veo 3 subscription. Currently, Google only allows Pro users to generate three videos per day, and users will have to come back the next day to generate more videos.

How to use Google's Veo 3 video generator in India?

1) Purchase a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription, if you aren't already subscribed.

2) Go to the Gemini app and tap on ‘Video’ section

3) Describe the video you want to generate using Gemini

4) Gemini will send you the generated video

Notably, Veo 3 model is known to not only generate hyper realistic videos which can seem almost shot using a camera but also include the accompanying audio with it - a rarity of video generator models.

Seeing the rapid adoption of Veo 3 model, Google had announced that it will add visible watermark to add videos generated by the AI model except those generated by its Ultra members in Flow - the tool for AI filmakers. Moreover, in order to prevent the misuse of AI generated videos, Google also adds a SynthID watermark which is embedded in all the content generated by its generative AI models.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle's viral Veo 3 video generator is now available to Gemini users in India: Here's how to start using
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.