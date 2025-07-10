Subscribe

Google’s worst nightmare? OpenAI’s new AI web browser is coming soon to challenge Chrome

OpenAI is set to launch an AI-powered web browser designed to rival Google Chrome by integrating ChatGPT-like features directly into the browsing experience. The browser will allow AI agents to perform tasks for users by keeping user interactions within its own interface.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 Jul 2025, 02:49 AM IST
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

OpenAI is preparing to roll out an artificial intelligence-powered web browser that could threaten Google Chrome’s dominance in the global browser market, Reuters reported citing three people familiar with the company’s plans.

The browser, expected to launch soon, is designed to transform how users interact with the internet by integrating AI capabilities at the core of the browsing experience.

AI at the center of browsing

According to two of the sources cited by the news outlet, OpenAI’s browser will feature a ChatGPT-like native chat interface, minimizing the need for users to click through to websites. Instead, users will engage in conversations and perform actions directly in the browser environment. This functionality would allow AI “agents” to carry out tasks such as filling out forms or booking reservations on behalf of users.

The sources, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The new browser will be built atop Chromium, Google’s open-source browser foundation. Chromium also powers other major browsers such as Microsoft’s Edge and Opera.

Also Read | Who is Srinivas Narayanan? OpenAI VP says AI will turn coders into CEOs

A push into Google’s turf

If OpenAI’s browser gains traction among ChatGPT’s reported 500 million weekly active users, it could threaten a key part of Alphabet’s revenue model, the news outlet stated. Chrome is an essential pipeline for user data that fuels Google’s ad-targeting capabilities—ad revenue which accounts for nearly three-quarters of Alphabet’s income.

Full control over data

Unlike some competitors who have built AI tools as browser extensions or add-ons, OpenAI opted to create a standalone browser. One of the sources told Reuters this was a deliberate move to maintain full control over the user data the browser collects and how it integrates with OpenAI’s AI systems, such as its forthcoming assistant “Operator.”

Also Read | Sam Altman mocks Musk over Trump split: ‘Elon busts up with everybody’
 
