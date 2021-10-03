The infamous Flubot malware is back and hackers have found new ways to infect Android phones with the virus. Cybercriminals are sending messages warning users that their phone has been infected with the dangerous malware or suffered a data breach. These messages are fake. The users are then asked to click on a link to take action against the virus, but it is actually meant to install the malware on their devices.

Earlier the Flubot malware used to send text messages to users with a link to listen to their voicemail. The message has now been changing frequently to confuse people and trick them into allowing the malware to enter their device.

Also Read: Trojan malware attack: How fraudsters pose as Tax Dept to siphon off your money

A month ago, cyber security firm Trend Micro tricked users by offering fake voicemail applications. The text messages they would send contained a link that took users to a website that looked like it was run by a telecom operator. But they were actually allowing the malware to infect their phones.

Now, Computer Emergency Response Team of New Zealand (CERT NZ) has discovered that the hackers are changing text messages duping users into installing Flubot. The messages sent to Android phone users have been changing rapidly, from package delivery alerts, to warnings that Flubot has infected their devices.

ADVISORY: Parcel Delivery Text Infecting Android Phones. You may be at risk if you have received a text message about a parcel or delivery specifically if you have an Android phone. For full information, read our advisory here: https://t.co/VPv0bSjriJ — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 29, 2021

If you are seeing this page, it does not mean you are infected with Flubot however if you follow the false instructions from this page, it WILL infect your device. https://t.co/KrcPhCQB90 — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 30, 2021

The latest update by CERT NZ shows the messages claiming that photos of the recipient have been uploaded and they can be views by clicking on the attached link.

UPDATE: The wording of some of the text messages has changed. Some texts are now claiming that photos of the recipient have been uploaded and they can be viewed by clicking on the following link. See our updated advisory here: https://t.co/j1xwVgbtsR — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) October 1, 2021

None of these text messages are authentic and are meant to trick the user into installing Flubot malware.

“Given that the wording of these texts has changed within a short timeframe, it is likely the wording will change again. Be wary of any suspicious text messages you receive, asking you to click on a link," CERT NZ said in an advisory.

Also Read: Mobile banking users alert! Indian govt agency warns of Android malware

Once inside your phone, Flubot malware can access credit card details, personal information, SMS messages, open browser pages and other information stored the phone. It can also go through your contacts, and find more potential targets.

How to save yourself from Flubot malware

Do not install any security updates and applications from unofficial or suspicious links that pop up on your screen. Remember that most security updates and applications do not need you to go through different webpages to install or click a lot of links.

If you are infected by Flubot malware, then do not enter passwords on your phone or log in to your accounts as they can be swiped by hackers. Instead do a factory reset of your phone after backing up the data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.