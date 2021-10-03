Got this Flubot malware warning on your Android phone? Beware, it's a trap

The infamous Flubot malware is back and hackers have found new ways to infect Android phones with the virus. Cybercriminals are sending messages warning users that their phone has been infected with the dangerous malware or suffered a data breach. These messages are fake. The users are then asked to click on a link to take action against the virus, but it is actually meant to install the malware on their devices.

