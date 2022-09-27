Government announces new rules to arrest mobile theft in India: Details

Lakhs of feature phones and smartphones in the country come with fake IMEI numbers or even duplicate IMEI numbers. In June 2020, the Meerut Police found more than 13,000 Vivo phones with the same IMEI number. Similar incidents have been reported in the past as well. The new guidelines make it mandatory for all phones manufactured in the country to have a unique IMEI number that can be tracked digitally. The rule will apply to imported phones including the top-end Samsung and Apple smartphones.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}