Government gives official recognition to Esports: All details

The Government of India on Tuesday announced to give Esports a major boost by integrating it with mainline sports disciplines in the country.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the powers "conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution" amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Sports Ministry to include e-Sports as part of multi-sports events.
There had been a growing demand for Esports to be included in the curriculum of multi-discipline events after it was included in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games as a demonstration sport, meaning medals won in the sport were not counted in the official overall medals tally.
After the President's notification issued on December 23, the IT Ministry will be the nodal agency for online gaming-related matters and the sports ministry will have to include it in its curriculum. It has come as a shot in the arm for Esports enthusiasts.
This marks the next big step in supporting the development and integration of virtual sports with the Olympic movement and engaging further with competitive gamers.
The IOC had said in November this year that the Olympic Esports Week would showcase the best of virtual sports -- hybrid physical and simulated sports -- in the four-day festival from June 22 to 25, including exhibiting the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches.
Reacting to the report of its inclusion as a mainline sport, Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and vice-president of Asian Esports Federation, said that the efforts of the fraternity had finally borne fruit.