Government has a ‘high severity’ warning for Mozilla Firefox users: Details2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:33 AM IST
- Successful exploitation of the vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to perform arbitrary code execution on the targeted system
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Mozilla Firefox users. Marked as ‘high’ severity rating, the cyber security agency said that a vulnerability in the Mozilla Firefox browser can allow a remote attacker to perform arbitrary code execution on the targeted system.
