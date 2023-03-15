Government has a ‘high severity’ warning for Mozilla Firefox users: Details

In a related news, Mozilla Firefox has received three new extensions for its Android web browser. This will offer users an improved web surfing experience and simplify certain tasks. The extensions received by Mozilla Firefox include hiding the user email address while signing up to the website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL and listening to an article. Using the ‘Firefox Relay’, users can hide their real email addresses. It will help them to protect their identity and comes across as a better safety feature. This would not let online entities collect your email address and use them for marketing or other prudent purposes.