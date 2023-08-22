Government has a warning for Google Chrome users: Details inside

Government has a warning for Google Chrome users: Details inside1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In affect users who are using Google Chrome versions prior to 116.0.5845.96/.97 for Windows and Google Chrome versions prior to 116.0.5845.96 for Mac and Linux.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users. This government agency operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
