Government has a ‘warning’ for THESE Apple users1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:18 PM IST
- The reported vulnerabilities impact Apple tvOS version prior v16.4 and Apple WatchOS version prior to v9.4.
India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Apple products users. The cyber security agency has reported multiple vulnerabilities in Apple products that could allow an attacker to bypass Privacy preferences, execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, gain access to sensitive information, and spoof user interface on the targeted system.
