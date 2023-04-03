Government has a ‘warning’ for THESE Apple users

In a separate advisory, CERT-In is also warning against multiple vulnerabilities in Apple Safari. It says that the vulnerabilities in Apple Safari versions prior to 16.4 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey Overview could be exploited by an attacker to gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system. These Vulnerabilities exist in Apple Safari due to improper state management and disclosing of origin information in the WebKit component, CERT-In says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}