Government has a warning for Windows users: What is it & why it matters?

CERT-In has marked the vulnerability ?as ‘high’ under the severity ranking and can allow hackers to gain access to the victim's computer, bypassing the security restrictions
Using a Windows laptop? Read on. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a warning for Windows users. The agency has flagged a security vulnerability in some versions of Microsoft Windows that can affect the Windows Defender, the tool which guards Windows from malware, viruses, etc.
What does the warning say?
The vulnerability is marked as ‘high’ under the severity ranking and can allow hackers to gain access to the victim's computer, bypassing the security restrictions. According to the agency, the vulnerability exists due to a flaw in the Credential Guard component of the Windows Defender.
In its warning, CERT-In says that “privilege escalation and security bypass vulnerabilities have been reported in Windows Defender Credential Guard which could allow a local authenticated attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain elevated privileges on the targeted system."
