Government initiates blockchain research project for application development

Government initiates blockchain research project for application development1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM IST
- Media reports have confirmed that the project, named 'Design and Development of a Unified Blockchain Framework for offering National Blockchain Service and Creation of Blockchain Ecosystem', will facilitate the creation of Open Application Programming Interfaces (Open APIs).
The Indian government has initiated a research project in Blockchain technology to develop a comprehensive technology stack for end-to-end blockchain application development.
