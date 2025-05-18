Government issues high-severity alert for Chrome users: Here's what you must do

CERT-In has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users, highlighting vulnerabilities in older versions that are being exploited by attackers. Users are urged to update to the latest version to prevent potential remote code execution and data breaches.

Livemint
Published18 May 2025, 01:32 PM IST
CERT-In has raised multiple vulnerabilities targetting Google Chrome
CERT-In has raised multiple vulnerabilities targetting Google Chrome(REUTERS)

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the national cybersecurity watchdog under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users on desktop. CERT-In warnss that vulnerabilities in older vesions of Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux are currently being exploited by attackers.

What's the issue?

CERT-In states that versions of Google Chrome prior to 136.0.7103.113/.114 on Windows and Mac, and prior to 136.0.7103.113 on Linux, contain multiple security vulnerabilities which could be exploited by the attackers. These vulnerabilities stem from:

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 (NX.HKDAA.005) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

Acer Chromebook 314 CB314 1H C884 (NX.HKDAA.005) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

  • CheckSilver
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB SSD
Amazon

₹31990

₹52990

Get This

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • CheckTransparent Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹32990

Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82KU017KIN) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82KU017KIN) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckArctic Grey
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹36510

Check Details

HP 15s Eq2144AU (50M63PA) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

HP 15s Eq2144AU (50M63PA) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckNatural Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹36499

Check Details

HP 14s Dy2506TU (546K2PA) Laptop (Core I3 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

HP 14s Dy2506TU (546K2PA) Laptop (Core I3 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

  • CheckNatural Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹37390

Check Details

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

  • CheckCharcoal Gray
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB SSD

₹39990

Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 15IML05 (81WB0158IN) Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 15IML05 (81WB0158IN) Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

  • CheckPlatinum Grey
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB SSD

₹39500

Check Details

Find more LaptopsArrow Icon

• Insufficient policy enforcement in the browser loader 

• Incorrect handling in Mojo, a component used for inter-process communication in Chromium-based browsers.

CERT-In says that the target audience for these attacks could be all end-user organization and individuals using Google Chrome.

What could go wrong?

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities in Google Chrome could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, essentially giving them control of a user’s system. This could lead to:

• Disclosure of sensitive data

• Compromise of system integrity

• Potential malware injection or spyware installation

CERT-In also warns that one of the flaws is particularly critical since it is already being used by attackers for real-world attack, making it an urgent threat.

What should you do?

The good news is that CERT-In assures that these vulnerabilities have already been fixed in the latest version of Google Chrome for Desktop. Therefore, the cybersecurity agency urges users and organizations to update their Google Chrome browser to the latest update immediately.

 In order to update your Google Chrome browser on desktop, follow the below steps. 

• Open Google Chrome, tap on the Chrome Menu and then click on Help, followed by About Google Chrome

• Your browser should automatically check for new updates and if an update is available then install them automatically.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsGovernment issues high-severity alert for Chrome users: Here's what you must do
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.