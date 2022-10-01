Government issues high severity warning for Google Chrome users: Details

These vulnerabilities, the agency says, exist in Google Chrome for Desktop due to use-after-free in CSS, insufficient validation of untrusted input in developer tools, use-after-free in survey, use-after-free in media, insufficient policy enforcement in developer tools and use after free in assistant. Insufficient policy enforcement in custom tabs, use after free in import, insufficient validation of untrusted input in VPN, incorrect security UI in full screen, use after free in logging, type confusion in blink, insufficient