Government issues high severity warning for iOS, iPadOS and macOS users post iPhone 16 launch
CERT-In has issued a high severity alert for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS users following the iPhone 16 launch, highlighting multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to access sensitive information and perform various malicious actions. Users are urged to update their software immediately.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cyber security watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high severity alert for iOS, iPadOS and macOS users soon after the iPhone 16 launch. The warning suggests that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products that could allow an attacker to access sensitive information of users.