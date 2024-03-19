Government issues high severity warning for iPad, iPhone, Vision Pro and MacBook users. Here's what you should do next
CERT-In issued high severity warnings for iPhones, iPads, Safari browser, Vision Pro, MacBooks, and Apple Watches due to vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. Users are advised to update their devices to the latest versions to protect against security risks.
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cyber security watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high severity warning for iPhones and iPad users, highlighting certain vulnerabilities that could be exploited by a potential attacker. CERT-In has also issued a follow-up alert for other products, including the Safari browser, Vision Pro, MacBooks and Apple Watches.