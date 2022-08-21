Government issues warning for Google Chrome users: Details

Apple has also disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited", and has asked its users to update their software. Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited. The Cupertino-based company has already released two security reports about the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}