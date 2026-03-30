Government likely to extend SIM-binding deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging platforms: Report

The Indian government is reportedly planning to extend the SIM binding deadline for messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. An official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) told Hindustan Times on Sunday that the deadline has been pushed to the end of December after multiple requests from tech companies saying they were facing implementation challenges.

What are SIM binding rules? The DoT issued a SIM binding directive in November last year. It mandated that any app-based communication platform that relies on mobile numbers must link its services directly to the active SIM card in the user's device.

Officials say that the SIM binding rules were designed to plug security gaps exploited by cybercriminals to run large-scale cross-border digital frauds.

“Accounts on instant messaging and calling apps continue to work even after the associated SIM is removed, deactivated or moved abroad, enabling anonymous scams, remote “digital arrest” frauds and government-impersonation calls using Indian numbers,” DoT said in a release last year.

The directive also heavily restricts the web and desktop versions of these apps. Platforms must automatically log users out at least once every six hours, requiring re-authentication via a QR code scan from the primary device.

What was the earlier SIM binding deadline? Why was it extended? The DoT had initially set a 90-day deadline from the directive, which effectively meant the end of February 2026. That timeline was missed. Following repeated requests from messaging platforms, the department is now open to an extension until December.

The DoT official told HT that the extension would allow companies to address these technical challenges, including necessary operating system updates and extensive testing.

“We will extend the compliance deadlines as companies have run into technical challenges, including testing and operating system updates. Firms have sought additional time to address these issues. The compliance will happen in a phased manner. Android is likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints for which Apple is working on a solution. These are expected to be resolved by December,” the official told HT.

How are companies reacting to the SIM binding extension? An anonymous person at Meta told HT that the social media giant is working with DoT to find a technically feasible solution. He added that SIM binding is currently in beta testing on WhatsApp for Android.

Also Read | Apple to give Siri a big makeover in iOS 27: Check out top 5 expected features

Meanwhile, Jeri John, global product head at Arattai, while speaking to the HT, said, “We are working closely with the DoT to comply with the SIM-binding directive. During implementation, we encountered certain technical challenges that we are currently addressing. We have also received additional clarifications from the DoT and are incorporating those directions into our update. They have granted us a grace period, and we will roll out the necessary updates in the coming weeks to ensure full compliance with the directive."