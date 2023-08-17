Government sends emergency alert text to mobile users. Why you should not panic

Government sends emergency alert text to mobile users. Why you should not panic1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Department of Telecommunication in India testing emergency alert system with sample message. No need to be worried.
Received a message on your phone that read 'Emergency Alert: Severe’? If yes, then you are not alone.
As per a statement dated July 20 by the Department of Telecommunications, these evaluations will occur periodically across different regions throughout the country. The aim is to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System already in place.
The Department of Telecommunication employed this test message to verify its emergency alert system.
The Department of Telecommunication highlights that the cell broadcast alert system is a technology that enables the government to transmit vital and time-sensitive messages related to disaster management to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.
The government asserts that this alert system ensures the dissemination of crucial emergency information to a maximum number of individuals promptly. It serves as a tool for government agencies and emergency services to apprise the public of potential threats and to keep them informed.
Cell Broadcast is frequently used to convey emergency alerts, including severe weather notifications such as tsunamis, flash floods, earthquakes, and more.