Government warns against multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS: Details2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 04:26 PM IST
- Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is a cyber safety agency working under the IT Ministry.
Listen to this article
Google Chrome OS has multiple vulnerabilities that can allow hackers to cause a denial-of-service attack on the victim’s chromebook. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has spotted multiple vulnerabilities in Google ChromeOS LTS channel version prior to 96.0.4664.219.