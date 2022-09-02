Government warns against multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome OS: Details

Earlier this week, CERT-In cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox browser that can allow hackers to compromise devices' security systems. The advisory said that the bugs in Mozilla Firefox browser could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attack on the targeted system. "These vulnerabilities exist in Mozilla Firefox due to abuse of XSLT error handling, cross-origin iframe referencing an XSLT document... that results in a use-after-free error and memory safety bugs within the browser engine," the cyber agency said.