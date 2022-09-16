Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Government warns against vulnerabilities for some Microsoft users: All details

Government warns against vulnerabilities for some Microsoft users: All details

Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in various Microsoft products, CERT
03:21 PM IST

  • As per a report from CERT-IN, the vulnerabilities found in these Microsoft services are of severity and high risk. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported which could bypass security restrictions in the given Microsoft services and products.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Government has issued a high risk warning for some Microsoft users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a warning against vulnerabilities fors ome Microsoft services and products. This includes Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Visual Studio and .NET Framework.

As per a report from CERT-IN, the vulnerabilities found in these Microsoft services are of severity and high risk. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported which could bypass security restrictions in the given Microsoft services and products.

CERT-IN is a nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This government body is responsible for reporting bugs and cybersecurity threats like hacking and phishing attacks.

CERT has reported, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in various Microsoft products which could be exploited by an attacker to escalate arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and perform denial of service (DoS) attack of the targeted system."

Moreover, the government institution has advised the users of these Microsoft products to apply the latest security patch based on Microsoft’s September 2022 security update.

Security updates are available for the following Microsoft products and services:

.NET and Visual Studio

.NET Framework

Azure Arc

Cache Speculation

HTTP.sys

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)

Microsoft Graphics Component

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Office Visio

Microsoft Windows ALPC

Microsoft Windows Codecs Library

Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)

Role: DNS Server

Role: Windows Fax Service

SPNEGO Extended Negotiation

Visual Studio Code

Windows Common Log File System Driver

Windows Credential Roaming Service

Windows Defender

Windows Distributed File System (DFS)

Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)

Windows Enterprise App Management

Windows Event Tracing

Windows Group Policy

Windows IKE Extension

Windows Kerberos

Windows Kernel

Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol

Windows ODBC Driver

Windows OLE

Windows Photo Import API

Windows Print Spooler Components

Windows Remote Access Connection Manager

Windows Remote Procedure Call

Windows TCP/IP

Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)

