Government warns against vulnerabilities for some Microsoft users: All details

As per a report from CERT-IN, the vulnerabilities found in these Microsoft services are of severity and high risk. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported which could bypass security restrictions in the given Microsoft services and products.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Government has issued a high risk warning for some Microsoft users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a warning against vulnerabilities fors ome Microsoft services and products. This includes Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Visual Studio and .NET Framework.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Government has issued a high risk warning for some Microsoft users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has issued a warning against vulnerabilities fors ome Microsoft services and products. This includes Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Visual Studio and .NET Framework.
As per a report from CERT-IN, the vulnerabilities found in these Microsoft services are of severity and high risk. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported which could bypass security restrictions in the given Microsoft services and products.
As per a report from CERT-IN, the vulnerabilities found in these Microsoft services are of severity and high risk. Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported which could bypass security restrictions in the given Microsoft services and products.
CERT has reported, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in various Microsoft products which could be exploited by an attacker to escalate arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and perform denial of service (DoS) attack of the targeted system."
CERT has reported, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in various Microsoft products which could be exploited by an attacker to escalate arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and perform denial of service (DoS) attack of the targeted system."
Moreover, the government institution has advised the users of these Microsoft products to apply the latest security patch based on Microsoft’s September 2022 security update.
Moreover, the government institution has advised the users of these Microsoft products to apply the latest security patch based on Microsoft’s September 2022 security update.
Security updates are available for the following Microsoft products and services:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Security updates are available for the following Microsoft products and services: