Government warns Android users for THIS vulnerability: How to stay safe
CERT-In issued a ‘high severity’ warning for Android 11 to Android 14, citing vulnerabilities in components like Framework and Qualcomm. Users are urged to apply the latest security patches promptly.
CERT-In, the government agency responsible for monitoring vulnerabilities, has issued a "high severity" warning for various Android versions, including the most recent one, Android 14.
