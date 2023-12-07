Governments 'using push notifications to spy on your iOS, Android devices
Foreign governments are using the push notification data stored by Apple and Google for spying on the users, US Senator Ron Wyden has argued in a letter written to the Justice Department.
US Senator Ron Wyden has said that foreign governments have been requesting push notification data from Google and Apple in order to spy on users. While Wyden did not name the governments using push notification data to spy on users, the US senator did say that the US government has restricted Google and Apple from sharing information on the issue.