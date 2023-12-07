comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Governments 'using push notifications to spy on your iOS, Android devices
Back Back

Governments 'using push notifications to spy on your iOS, Android devices

 Livemint

Foreign governments are using the push notification data stored by Apple and Google for spying on the users, US Senator Ron Wyden has argued in a letter written to the Justice Department.

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with an Apple iPhone 12 in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with an Apple iPhone 12 in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo (REUTERS)

US Senator Ron Wyden has said that foreign governments have been requesting push notification data from Google and Apple in order to spy on users. While Wyden did not name the governments using push notification data to spy on users, the US senator did say that the US government has restricted Google and Apple from sharing information on the issue. 

Explaining how push notifications are being used to track users, Wyden said,  "Apple and Google are in a unique position to facilitate government surveillance of how users are using particular apps. The data these two companies receive includes metadata, detailing which app received a notification and when, as well as the phone and associated Apple or Google account to which that notification was intended to be delivered."

“Because Apple and Google deliver push notification data, they can be secretly compelled by governments to hand over this information." the Senator noted. 

Apple, Google confirm Wyden's assertions:

Apple also confirmed Wyden's assertion that the US government had prohibited the tech companies from sharing any information related to the surveillance issue. In a statement to Reuters, Apple said, "In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information…Now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of requests."

Google also told Reuters that it shared Wyden's "commitment to keeping users informed about these requests."

What's the big deal with push notifications?

Most users pay little attention to the fact that Google and Apple play a crucial role in delivering the 'ding' noises on their smartphones from different types of applications such as news, messages and others. However, most of the data relating to these 'push notifications' has to be transmitted through Google's or Apple's servers before being delivered to the end user, opening up another avenue for user surveillance, Reuters reported.

The Reuters report, while citing a source familiar with the matter, noted that US government agencies had asked Apple and Google for metadata related to push notifications. While declining to identify the foreign governments involved in the surveillance plot, the person noted that democracies allied with the United States have made such requests.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App