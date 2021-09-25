This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The security vulnerability could allow attackers to gain access to affected systems and execute commands of their choice on them
State-run cybersecurity agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high alert over a major security loophole in various Netgear routers. The loophole could allow malicious players to take control of users' devices, the agency noted in a recent advisory.
CERT-In mentioned that NETGEAR routers with model number R6400v2, R6700, R6700v3, R6900, R6900P, R7000, R7000P, R7850, R7900, R8000 and RS400 have been affected by this remote code execution security vulnerability. The manufacturer has already released fixes to close this security loophole.
“The vulnerability exists due to flaw in the update process of Circle Parental Control Service on various NETGEAR routers. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by convincing the user to open a specially crafted request," CERT-In said in a statement.
“Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," the agency added.
It means that the attacker could execute commands on the affected system, should they manage to gain access to it through this vulnerability.