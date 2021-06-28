OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Govt announces additional 19,041 cr for broadband expansion through BharatNet

The Finance Ministry of India has announced an additional sum of 19,041 crore for expanding the reach of broadband internet to all remaining villages under the BharatNet PPP model.

Including the already approved 42,068 crore in 2017, the total outlay for the prohas now reached a sum of 61,109 crore.

In a recent press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur announced the additional fund. The ministry has claimed that out of 2,50,000 gram panchayats, 1,56,223 gram panchayats have been made service ready by 31 May, 2021.

PM Modi had announced in August last year that broadband connectivity will reach all inhabited villages in 1000 days.

The govt is implementing BharatNet in PPP model in 16 States (bundled into 9 packages) on viability gap funding basis.

