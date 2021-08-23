Govt announces Amrit Mahotsav App Challenge 2021, continuing Aatmanirbhar Challenge from 2020

Keerti Singh, co-founder and VP of Growth at Hitwicket Superstars, one of the winners in last year’s challenge, said that the money is only a part of the reason to apply for the challenge. “It’s always a challenge to attract talent in gaming. The technology is cutting edge, but the industry is still not considered as a viable career option. This helped us show that gaming is as serious a career option (as any other) and you can build a serious business," she said.