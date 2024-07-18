Govt asks Big Tech platforms to trial manage age-gating on their own
The ministry of electronics and information technology has asked Big Tech firms to comply with section 8(4) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and come up with solutions to manage age-gating, or age restrictions, on their platforms, according to three people aware of the matter.
New Delhi: The ministry of electronics and information technology has asked Big Tech players to comply with section 8(4) of the digital personal data protection act (DPDP Act) and come up with their own solutions to manage age-gating, or age restrictions, on their platforms on a trial basis, according to three people aware of a meeting between the two sides on creating rules and regulations on age-gating on Thursday.