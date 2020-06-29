TikTok, which is the biggest name on the government’s list, was recently found accessing user data on Apple’s iPhones. The app accessed the phone’s clipboard, which holds text a user copies from elsewhere, and can be used by apps to glean more insights on a user. A new feature on Apple’s iOS 14 brought the issue to light and TikTok said, in a statement, that it would stop doing so. Over 50 other apps, including some from reputed news outlets have also been found to have similar features due to iOS 14.