Govt bans PUBG, 117 other apps: Twitter blows up with hilarious desi memes

The decision came amid soaring tensions between India and China following their deadliest standoff in decades near a disputed border in the Ladakh region.

The government said in a statement that PUBG and the other banned mobile applications were engaged in activities that were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

PUBG, being the most popular among the Indian gamers as well as the list if the banned apps, Twitter was super fast to react to the government's decision with hilarious memes and relatable desi posts. While some were shocked at the ban, most of the netizens on the micro-blogging site related to the Indian parents who might be rejoicing at the ban as they thought it "distracted" their children from studies, etc.

Here are some of the brilliant, hilarious and purely desi memes shared on Twitter:

Some memes from movie scenes such as this went viral minutes after posting. The post shows actors Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal with the subtitle. "Aakhir wh din aa hi gaya."

While this one, as hilarious as it could be, depicted the happiness of the Indian parents perfectly:

There was this other funny meme from a recent Netflix show on arranged marriages. In the meme, it is shown matchmaker Sima Taparia saying, ‘The stars are aligning for a life-changing event’’

The former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was roped in for some hilarious memes as well. Dhoni was seen as playing such mobile games during his lockdown period, as posted by his wife Sakshi on Instagram.

‘PUBG retired before Dhoni could retire from PUBG,’ posted Twitter users and Dhoni fans,

Then, another user tweeted, "DHONI knew Pubg would be banned in India. So he flew to UAE."

DHONI knew Pubg would be banned in India. So he flew to UAE.



Legend. — Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) September 2, 2020

Then there were others who turned up to compare the PUBG ban with short video-sharing app TikTok, which got banner earlier.





#PUBG Ban In India 🇮🇳



Le Free Fire To #PUBG Player : pic.twitter.com/qOyUsobuq7 — Khan Zaid Pathan (@ZaidOptimist) September 2, 2020

PUBG has around 33 million active users in India. The app was developed by a South Korean company, but the mobile version that has taken off around the world was developed by Chinese

