Govt blocked over 36,800 URLs since 2018: IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells Parliament
With 13,660 URLs blocked, X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, saw the maximum number of URLs blocked between 2018 and October 2023, Information Technology (IT) minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Information Technology (IT) minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the government blocked as many as 36,838 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) in the last five years. The decision was taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.