Govt demand buoys India PC shipments in 2022; Apple enters top 5 club

“Apple is largely expected to be the sole outlier in the entire consumer electronics industry due to a fresh phase of demand among companies for its Mac lineup. However, the company may struggle to keep up its growth pace for consecutive years, given that it operates at a much higher price margin than other brands, and it would be difficult for the firm to get exponentially higher number of customers every successive year," Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president, client devices at IDC India, told Mint on 6 January.