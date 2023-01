NEW DELHI : Government has taken a slew of measures to re-architect and diversify the innovation and technology ecosystem to take forward the goal of India’s Techade as envisioned by PM Modi, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing the 36th International conference on VLSI Design and the 22nd International conference on Embedded Systems in Hyderabad, the minister said that a PLI scheme for IT sector, for hardware and servers will soon be launched. “This scheme will provide additional incentives for manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that will incorporate Indian designed IP into their systems and products."

Talking about the opportunities in the VLSI design and embedded systems sectors, Chandrasekhar said that prior to 2014, India’s digital economy was limited to the tech services industry manned by a few companies. “In 2022 however, the digital and technological ecosystem has significantly been re-architected and diversified covering the full scope of innovation and technology."

He added that India’s Techade is not just about the future of the internet or direct to consumer technology but just as much about Electronics and Semiconductors. “With increasing digitalization around the world there has been an increase in the demand for products as well as talent. The supply chains are also being redesigned around concepts of trust and innovation and not on lines of price and efficiency as was done earlier. These are exciting times for all professionals connected to these sectors."

The minister said that India is working hard to develop global standard capabilities in the Semiconductor design, manufacturing and packaging ecosystem. “By 2024 under the Semicon India Future Design program, it is envisioned that domestic startups will work with global majors and develop IP and devices that are either co-owned or owned by them."

The International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems conference is a premier global conference focusing on the latest advancements in VLSI and Embedded Systems.